Reliance Jio True 5G Coverage: Comprehensive Report

With the launch of 5G in India, the two major telcos have been trying hard to improve their network coverage. Now, while Airtel’s 5G Plus service is already live in 12 regions in India, Jio is also working hard to expand coverage of its True 5G service in more cities and states. Here’s a list of those cities/states where Jio is bringing its True 5G service, which is based on Standalone architecture.

Jio True 5G in Delhi-NCR

Jio rolled out its True 5G network to cover Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and other major locations in the national capital region on November 18. It claims it is now the only operator to provide 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region.

Jio True 5G in Mumbai

Jio True 5G came to Mumbai starting October 5 when Jio began the beta rollout of its service. Jio’s 5G service is currently free for users until the rollout is more widespread, similar to Airtel’s case.

Jio True 5G in Kolkata

Jio began the beta rollout of its True 5G service in Kolkata on October 5, during the Dussehra festival. Jio says that its Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.

Jio True 5G in Varanasi

Varanasi was one of the first four regions where Jio rolled out True 5G on October 5. Jio’s welcome offer allows customers to get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

Jio True 5G in Bengaluru

On November 10, Jio rolled out True 5G in Bangalore. Those users who get invited to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Jio True 5G in Hyderabad

Alongside Bangalore, Jio rolled out True 5G in Hyderabad on November 10. Users would be able to continue to use the Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete.

Jio True 5G in Pune

On November 23, Reliance Jio announced that it had launched 5G network in Pune. Jio has begun Beta testing of its 5G network in the city only when a large part of it is covered by its 5G network.

Jio True 5G in Nathdwara

Jio announced the launch of Jio 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdrawa town in Rajsamand district on October 24.

Jio True 5G in Gujarat

Jio leapt forward by extending its True 5G service coverage in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat on November 25. This makes Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters.

By December 2023, Jio 5G aims to expand to the whole country. In comparison, Airtel aims to do so by March 2024.