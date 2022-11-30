Airtel 5G Plus Coverage: Comprehensive Report

5G services rollout began in India in the first week of October this year, and the two major telcos who have been competing to get to the top are Airtel and Jio. Airtel’s rollout began slightly earlier than Jio’s due to Airtel’s use of Non-Standalone 5G architecture, where they were able to roll out 5G via the existing 4G architecture. However, as it is phased rollout, it might be hard for you to track whether the service is now available in your state/city. So here we are with a list of cities/states where Airtel 5G Plus coverage is already present. Keep in mind that even if it is live in your city, it might take some time to arrive in your particular locality. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the list:

Airtel 5G Plus in Delhi

Airtel’s 5G Plus service launched in the capital of India, Delhi, on October 6, 2022. As of March 2022, Delhi had the highest number of wired Bharti Airtel subscribers of over 1.7 million in India. Users in Delhi can update their smartphones to the latest software version to ensure they can take advantage of 5G services without any interruptions.

Airtel 5G Plus in Mumbai

Airtel 5G Plus service launched in Mumbai on October 6, 2022. As of March of this year, Mumbai had 478 thousand subscribers and is at 4th in the list of subscriber count on a per-city basis.

Airtel 5G Plus in Chennai

Airtel 5G Plus service launched in Chennai on October 6, 2022. Airtel had a total number of 672 thousand subscribers in Tamil Nadu as of March 2022.

Airtel 5G Plus in Bengaluru

Airtel 5G Plus came to Bengaluru on October 6, 2022. As all of Airtel’s existing Airtel 4G SIMs are already 5G enabled, they will work seamlessly on a 5G smartphone. Users can enjoy the 5G service in Bengaluru after updating their devices to the latest software version.

Airtel 5G Plus in Hyderabad

Airtel 5G Plus went live in Hyderabad in October 6, 2022. However, 5G service may take some time to spread across the whole city.

Airtel 5G Plus in Siliguri

On October 6, 2022, the 5G service from Airtel went live in Siliguri.

Airtel 5G Plus in Nagpur

Airtel 5G Plus came to Nagpur on October 6, 2022. As of March of this year, the total number of subscribers in Maharashtra was 276 thousand.

Airtel 5G Plus in Varanasi

Airtel 5G Plus coverage came to Varanasi on October 6, 2022. Airtel says 5G users will get between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than 4G, coupled with enhanced voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati

Airtel 5G Plus coverage expanded to Guwahati on November 21, 2022. Currently operational at G S Road, Guwahati medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh and Beltola and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram

Gurugram entered the list of Airtel 5G Plus supported cities on November 15, 2022. Currently operational at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee city, Huda city center, Gurugram National Highway and few other select locations, Airtel will expand the availability across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus in Patna

Airtel 5G Plus has come to Patna on November 28, 2022. The 5G network will be available in select areas across the city, including Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area. The telecom operator plans to make 5G services available in other areas of Patna soon.

Airtel 5G Plus in Panipat

On November 10, 2022, Airtel rolled out 5G Plus services in Panipat. It is live in Tehsil Camp, Barsat Road, IOCL, Devi Mandir, Bhawna Chowk, and few other select locations. More areas will be added soon to the list.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices in all the cities can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.