Jio True 5G expands to Bangalore & Hyderabad

Reliance announced the beta of its Jio True 5G service back last month and the beta was limited to four cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Now, the operator has expanded access to Jio True 5G beta in two more cities in India, namely Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Jio says that it is rolling out its advanced True-5G services in a phase-wise manner to ensure the “best customer experience”. The True 5G service of the Telco is already being experienced by lakhs of users across six cities and the telco confirms that the response to the services has been extremely positive.

“Jio users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones”, said Jio. Now, beginning 10th November, Jio users in Bangalore and Hyderabad will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ 5G speeds, at no additional cost.

For those unaware, the Jio Welcome Offer was announced in early October where the operator will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.

Also, users would be able to continue to use the Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete. Moreover, those users who get invited to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

In related news, Airtel, Jio’s major competitor in India recently announced that it surpassed 1 million customers who are using its 5G Plus service. The company said that the services are still being rolled out in a phased manner as it continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The major difference between the 5G technology of both the companies is that Airtel is using the 5G NSA architecture while Jio is using the SA architecture. The NSA technology is the type where 5G services are carried out via the 4G infrastructure. However, Jio’s 5G network, which is using SA technology. would provide improved latency and speed of service greater than 4G LTE.