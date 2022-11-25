Gujarat gets 100% Jio True 5G coverage

Jio has been rolling out its True 5G network for almost a month now, and today, Jio has leapt forward by extending its True 5G coverage in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat. This makes Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters.

As Gujarat is the birthplace of Jio, this is a strategic announcement as a dedication towards Gujarat and its people, says the operator. Jio will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Industry 4.0 and IOT sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country.

Reliance Jio says that this series of initiatives will begin with a True 5G-powered initiative named ‘Education-For-All’, in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitise 100 schools in Gujarat. This initiative will connect schools with:

JioTrue5G connectivity

Advanced Content Platform

Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform

School Management Platform

Read More:

Jio True 5G expands to Bangalore & Hyderabad

Exclusive – Reliance Jio 5G Will Be Available At 4G Tariff Till The Roll Out Completes

Jio 5G Availability in Gujarat

Starting 25th November, Jio users in Gujarat will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost.

Apart from Gujarat, Jio 5G is already available in several states, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and more. For those unaware, the Jio Welcome Offer was announced in early October where the operator will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.

Also See: Tech Industries That Should Boom in The Near Future

Also, users would be able to continue to use the Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete. Moreover, those users who get invited to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.