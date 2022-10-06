Exclusive – Reliance Jio 5G Will Be Available At 4G Tariff Till The Roll Out Completes

Reliance Jio is ready to roll out its 5G networks in India by Diwali. While the company has been testing these new networks for some time, it announced a beta trial of its 5G services on the occasion of Dussehra for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. If you are wondering what will be the Jio 5G tariff when the services are rolled out commercially, read on to know more.

Jio 5G Tariff

Sources familiar with the development at Jio have said to The Mobile Indian,” Jio will not announce 5G tariff anytime soon. However, once the commercial 5G services are launched, they will be available for 4G Tariff.”

“Reliance Jio is going to focus on first enhancing the coverage and user experience before unveiling the Jio 5g Tariff, which will take time”, sources further added.

“There is also a possibility that Jio may not charge extra for 5G even when it reaches decent coverage, but a decision on it has not been made,” our sources further added.

Reliance Jio 5G Beta Welcome Offer Details

Jio 5G Beta has been launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users by invitation. Those customers who get the invite will get unlimited 5G data. In addition, the 5G welcome offer is being made available to Jio customers with a compatible handset and within the coverage area of a Jio 5G tower.

With this offer, they will be able to use the high-speed internet services that Jio 5G offers. To use 5G services, SIM change is not required as existing 4G SIMs will be able to latch onto the 5G network.

Related News:

Exclusive: Jio Phone 5G Will NOT Be Coming Anytime Soon

What is JioAirFiber? Things we know

Pros and Cons of Jio 5G

Jio 5G users will enjoy faster speeds, more reliable connections, and lower latency. 5G will also enable new technologies and applications that were impossible with previous generations of wireless networks.

However, there are also some potential drawbacks of Jio 5G as well. Firstly it will impact the phone battery. So one might see a dip in Battery output by 10-20 percent. Secondly, Seamless connectivity will not happen overnight but over the next year.

Why will Jio not charge extra for 5G?

The move by Jio is aimed at driving early adoption of 5G in the country. They want customers to be happy with the service before they start paying for it. Technically speaking, Jio 5G will not be free but will be available at 4G tariffs.