Realme X3 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on June 25 in India

Realme X3 will run on a Qualcomm processor with eight cores clocked at 1.8Ghz with up to 12GB of RAM.

Realme X3 series will be launched in India on June 25. Now ahead of the launch, Realme X3 phone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Realme X3 series will be available on Flipkart after launch.



As per the listing, Realme X3 will run on a Qualcomm processor with eight cores clocked at 1.8Ghz with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will likely have Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Realme X3 will run Android 10 with Realme UI on top.





Apart from this, there is no official information on the specs by the company yet. The phone scored 2307 points on single-core test and 8216 on the multi-core test. The device appears with model number RMX2085 on the GeekBench listing.



Before the Geekbench listing, Realme X3 was spotted on Google Play Console which revealed that Realme X3 will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.

Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched last month in Europe while Realme X3 is yet to be launched. Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched in India with a different processor. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Snapdragon 855+ processor in the European market.

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging and it runs Android 10 with Realme UI. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.



Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.