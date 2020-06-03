Advertisement

Realme X3 key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 5:04 pm

Realme X3 will come with model number RMX2085L1.

Realme recently introduced its latest Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone in Europe. Now, the brand is reportedly working on a smartphone, dubbed as Realme X3. The phone’s key specs have been revealed via Google Play Console listing. 



The Google Play Console listing was spotted by Mysmartprice and it reveals that Realme X3 will come with model number RMX2085L1. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The listing reveals that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. This means that it will come loaded with Realme UI. 

 

 

The listing further reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which was introduced last year. The chipset comes with Adreno 640 GPU. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming Realme X3 smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. 

 

Meanwhile, the company recently introduced the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone. Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. 

 

The phone also features a side fingerprint scanner for security. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.

 

