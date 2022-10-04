PTron Bassbuds B21, Bassbuds Rush, Bassbuds Xtreme TWS earbuds launched in India

PTron, ahead of the festive season in India, has launched three new TWS earbuds including the Bassbuds B21, Bassbuds Rush and the Bassbuds Xtreme. Further, pTron is also offering discounts on its best-selling gadgets, with speakers starting at Rs 399/-, TWS starting at Rs 499/- and Smart watches starting at Rs 1099/-.

The Bassbuds B21 are priced at Rs 799, Bassbuds Rush at Rs 1,299, and Bassbuds Xtreme at Rs 1,499. All the 3 new products are already available on Amazon India for purchase. Let’s take a look at what each pair of TWS earbuds has to offer.

Bassbuds B21

The Bassbuds B21 are lightweight, and leaf-shaped. They feature a dual mic for clear calls and are equipped with BT5.2 and a USB-C port for fast pairing and quick charging, respectively. Tuned with pTron signature sound, the touch-controlled earbuds offers 24 hours of playback in a single 90mins charge. The Basbsuds B21 is also equipped with advanced features like mono & stereo modes, and IPX4 water & sweat resistance with voice assistance.

Bassbuds Rush

Expanding the list of its gaming earbuds, the Bassbuds Rush offers 50ms low latency gaming and are built with proprietary AptSense Gaming Technology. The earbuds are built with an HD mic and ENC technology for enhanced voice calls. With features such as precise touch for call & music control and power efficiency and BT5.3 connection, Bassbuds Rush are claimed to be a value for money offering. The Bassbuds Rush offers 35 hours of music playback.

Bassbuds Xtreme

With a mecha futuristic design, the durable Bassbuds Xtreme features a rugged extra-terrestrial charging case design. The matte surface is comfortable to touch, dust-proof, and fingerprint-free. Semi-in-ear earbuds closely fit the contours of your ear and improve wearing comfort. Next, the buds are IPX4 rated for extreme usage and are also equipped with BT5.3 that offers low power consumption, with a more stable connection.

With ultra-low latency, these “wireless earbuds provide you with the perfect entertainment experience with almost near-zero lag”, says PTron. The Bassbuds Xtreme offers 32 hours of non-stop music with 13mm large drivers.

Lastly, PTron is also offering discounts on its products, where its Bassbuds Duo TWS come with a reduced price of Rs 599, Bassbuds Eon TWS at Rs 799, Force X10 smartwatch at Rs 1,099, Fusion Evo V2 Soundbar at Rs 899 and more.