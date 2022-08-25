PTron Bassbuds Eon, Bassbuds Revv TWS earbuds launched in India

PTron has launched two new pairs of Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds in India called Bassbuds Eon and Bassbuds Revv. With the launch of these earbuds, the company says that it aims to target “Gen-Z customers” in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The earbuds comes with Bluetooth 5.3, IPX4 water resistance and more.

The pTron Bassbuds Revv is available for purchase in two colour variants Black & White on Amazon India at a special launch price of Rs 1299 for first 7 days and then will be priced at Rs 4,599. The Bassbuds Eon is available only in Graphite Black colour variant on Amazon India from 26th August at a special launch price of Rs 899 for first 2 days only post which, it will cost Rs 3,199. As a special launch promotion, first 100 customers will be able to buy the Bassbuds Eon at Rs 99 only on Amazon.

Under the hood, both the earbuds are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 chipset that offers faster pairing, more stable connection, and low power consumption. Next, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection.

The touch-controlled earbuds come equipped with dual and mono bud capability and also support voice control to awake Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. These Bassbuds can be fast charged via USB-C charger. The Bassbuds Revv feature PTron’s proprietary AptSense Gaming Technology that offer 50ms ultra-low latency. These Bassbuds Revv have a 28-hour playtime with a 50-minute charging time.

pTron Bassbuds Eon feature a unique design proposition with DSP ENC function for clear calls. The buds themselves have 13mm drivers, with TrueSonic Bass output. They include Dual HD mic and also offer fast pairing support. The charging case features graphite metallic finish outer body. The PTron Bassbuds Eon come with 30-hour playtime and a 60-minute charge time.