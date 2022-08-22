pTron launches sound bar for less than Rs 1000

pTron, a digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, has launched the Musicbot Evo soundbar in India. It is priced below Rs 1,000.

pTron Musicbot Evo Soundbar Pricing and Availability

The pTron Musicbot Evo Soundbar is available on Flipkart India from today (23rd August 2022) for Rs 999. Details about offline availability have not been shared.

Ameen Khwaja, CEO and Founder, pTron, said, “Musicbot Evo redefines the soundbar, creating a totally immersive home cinema experience that’s made for every type of user and listener, and perfectly suited with today’s HDTVs, laptops, tablets etc.”

Musicbot Evo Soundbar Features

Musicbot Evo is 38.7cm long, 6.5 cm deep, and 6.5 cm high. It features a cylindrical design with metallic front grills and rounded edges.

It has 10W Speakers and 52mm drivers. One can connect the Musicbot Evo soundbar to a TV, laptop, or tablet via Bluetooth 5.0. It can also be used to stream music wirelessly from a smartphone. pTron claims on a full recharge, one can expect 10 hours of output using different audio settings. It has a 1200mAh battery which will take around 4 hours to charge.

The soundbar can be controlled via a control panel to perform tasks like adjusting the volume, selecting tracks, or play and pause music. the port option includes a 3.5mm AUX input, USB drive and TF Card.