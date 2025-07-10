Amazfit Active 2 Square Smartwatch Launched in India with 2000-nits Display

Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch has been announced in India. “Packed with premium features, the Amazfit Active 2 Square delivers an unmatched user experience, raising the bar with industry leading features,” said the company. Here’s everything to know about the new smartwatch.

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Price, Availability

The company has announced early access to sales of the Active 2 Square starting July 10th ahead of a major mid-July Prime Day event. It will be available at leading retail stores and online stores. Priced at an MRP of Rs 25,999, the smartwatch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 12,999, a 50% off, during this limited-time sale period.

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Features

The Amazfit Active 2 Square sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED Display with sapphire glass and a polished stainless steel frame for a premium, stylish feel. It gets an ambient light sensor for optimal display brightness in different lighting conditions.

The company says it is one of the only smartwatches in the segment offering peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The watch has a BioTracker 6.0 PPG with dual-LED and 5PD for enhanced precision in biometrics. It further supports Female-Specific Wellness Insights, related to menstrual and hormonal cycles, catering to users who want deeper insights into these health metrics.

Read More: Amazfit BIP 6 Smartwatch Launched in India

Then there’s Daily Readiness Score and HRV-based recovery data for holistic wellness. Sensors under the hood include Barometer, accelerometer, and a gyroscope for activity precision.

Navigation is guided by 5 satellite systems, with voice or screen-based prompts. With the Zepp Flow app, one can access hands-free voice commands, Android instant message replies via keyboard or voice input.

You get access to over 160 sports modes, including HYROX Race Mode and smart strength training with auto exercise detection. The watch can automatically detects specific exercises with reps, sets, rest time. The watch can run for up to 10 days under typical use. Calendar, Alarm, and Notification Controls are also present for easy schedule management and alerts from the wrist.