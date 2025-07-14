iQOO Z10R 5G India Launch Confirmed: All Details

iQOO Z10R 5G India launch has been teased and the device’s along with a couple of its features have been confirmed by the brand. The new Z10R 5G will sport a curved screen, dual rear cameras, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

iQOO Z10R 5G India Launch: What to Expect?

The iQOO Z10R 5G India launch was teased through the brand’s India website which also confirms that the device will support 4K vlogging, meaning it will likely be able to shoot in 4K from both its front and rear cameras.

As for the design, one can notice the dual rear cameras in a module whose design we have seen on recent Vivo phones. They are stacked vertically along with an Aura light. The device has also been confirmed to sport a curved AMOLED screen on the front. The buttons can be seen on the right-hand side of the device.

The company hasn’t confirmed any details regarding the launch date or other specifications of the device. However, a device with model number vivo I2410, which is believed to be the iQOO Z10R, appeared on Geekbench, suggesting the device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It will likely ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Tipster Debayan Roy also shared a few other key specs for the device in a leak on X, stating the iQOO Z10R 5G India launch will take place in July and it will be priced under Rs 20,000. The handset is said to sport a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tipster further added that the iQOO handset will have a 50-megapixel OIS-supported primary rear camera. At the front, it may get a 32-megapixel sensor. Details about the second rear camera sensor are scarce at the moment. Finally, it could pack either a 5,600mAh or a 6,000mAh battery and support 90W wired Fast charging also.