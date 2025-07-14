LG OLED Evo 2025, QNED Evo 2025 Series TVs Launched in India

LG Electronics India today announced the launch of its LG OLED Evo 2025 and QNED Evo TV 2025 line-up in India. These new televisions are powered by LG’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2, delivering personalised experiences and improved picture, sound, and interactivity. Here’s everything to know about them.

LG OLED Evo 2025, QNED Evo 2025 Series: Price

Category Model Screen Sizes Starting Price (INR) OLED evo G5 Ultra-Large 247cm (97) 2,499,990 OLED evo G5 Series 139cm (55), 164cm (65), and 195cm (77) 267,990 OLED evo C5 Series 106cm (42), 121cm (48), 139cm (55), 164cm (65), 195cm (77), and 210cm (83) 149,990 OLED B5 Series 139cm (55), 164cm (65) 193,990 QNEDevo QNED86A Ultra-Large 254cm (100) 1,199,990 QNEDevo 92A Series 139cm (55), 164cm (65), and 195cm (77) 149,990 QNEDevo QNED8GA/XA 139cm (55), 164cm (65), and 189cm (75) 119,990 QNED QNED8BA 109cm (43), 139cm (55), 164cm (65) and 189cm (75) 74,990

All of these models will be available for purchase starting July 2025 through retail outlets and online platforms, including LG.com.

LG OLED Evo 2025, QNED Evo 2025 Series: Features

At the heart of the 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TVs lies LG’s new & improved Alpha AI Processor Gen2, developed to offer personalized and intuitive experiences for every user. This begins with the New AI Magic Remote, which now features a dedicated AI button for voice recognition and seamless navigation. Once powered on, the TV greets users personally through ‘AI Welcome’ while identifying individual voices using ‘AI Voice ID’, which automatically switches profiles and provides curated content suggestions.

AI Concierge takes personalization further by analyzing viewing habits to offer intelligent content recommendations and even related keywords, while AI Search, backed by a powerful Large Language Model (LLM), understands conversational queries and uncovers subtle user intent. The AI Chabot identifies potential user issues and offers timely, effective solutions. Meanwhile, AI Picture Wizard and AI Sound Wizard utilizes picture and sound settings data analysis of various user and helps every user set up tailored picture and audio modes for perfectly customised viewing.

The new LG OLED Evo 2025 range is equipped with upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate, which enhances both light control architecture and boosting algorithms to improve brightness as compared to our traditional OLEDs This helps improve picture clarity and provides lifelike colours regardless of Ambient lighting conditions.

Equipped with the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, the TVs are claimed to offer sharp, more natural visuals by analyzing and up scaling lower-resolution content with pixel-level precision. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro further refines HDR10 content, giving professional creators and enthusiasts more accurate image control. A standout feature introduced this year is the Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation, which adjusts picture settings based on the lighting of the viewing environment to preserve the filmmaker’s intent.

These TVs also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, creating a cinematic experience with stunning visuals and immersive sound. The AI Sound Pro technology, available in OLED evo TVs, creates virtual 11.1.2 surround sound and enhances voice clarity by separating vocals from background noise. OLED evo TVs also support 4K 165Hz refresh rate, delivering ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay. These TVs are compatible with NVIDIA G SYNC and AMD Freesync Premium. Game Optimizer makes it easy to switch between various Gaming models based on game genres.

LG’s QNED Evo models combines Mini LED technology with AI-enhanced processing andLG’s Proprietary Dynamic QNED Colour solution. This replaces traditional quantum dot technology and allows for vivid, precise color reproduction across all lighting conditions.

The QNED evo range features refined light control that enhances both contrast and detail, with the Mini LED backlight system allowing for deeper blacks and more luminous highlights. The Alpha AI processor fine-tunes picture quality at a zone level, while AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro continuously optimize every scene and sound in real-time. This provides balance between clarity, depth, and realism. These TVs also deliver an immersive listening experience with virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound, customized through AI-based personalization of sound settings for each user.

The 2025 TV line-up brings smarter usability through the latest version of LG’s webOS platform. Through the webOS Re:New program, LG offers full operating system upgrades, ensuring that users enjoy the most up-to-date interface and smart features. The redesigned home screen is more intuitive, faster, and tailored to individual profiles, allowing each user to enjoy a personalized TV experience. Seamless mobile casting is enabled through built-in support for Apple AirPlay and Google Cast.