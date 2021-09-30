pTron launches TWS Earbuds, wireless neckbands in India

pTron has announced 3 latest additions to its wireless audio wear range. The newest range of pTron includes gaming TWS earbuds & Wireless ENC Neckband.

pTron has now launched Tangent Pixel – ENC (environmental noise cancellation) wireless neckband with BT. 5.1 and Tangent Pro, ENC wireless neckband with BT 5.2 and magnetic controls.

Priced at INR 1,099, Tangent Pro boasts a refined design, ultra-fast & latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, USB C quick charging, voice assistance, IPX4 water resistance and a long 20-hour playtime.

Tangent Pixel will be available in a vibrant color spectrum and at a price of INR 1,299. The highlight of the neckband is its Ultra-Low latency of 40ms that boosts the earphone’s wireless performance during competitive games. It allows one to quickly aim or react with audio and video that’s even more in sync.

With the Fast Charging Tangent Pixel now enjoy 3.5 hours of playtime with a mere 10-minute charge. The Tangent Pixel boasts an unstoppable 30-hour playtime, voice assistance, 10mm bass boosted drivers, ENC technology, and IPX4 water resistance among others.

pTron TWS Earbuds- Bassbuds Pixel are ultra-lightweight buds offer 60ms super low-latency for gaming and movie modes. They come with BT 5.1 Connectivity, Mono & Stereo modes and USB C charging for convenience. In addition, it comes with IPX4 water resistance.

In addition to the new product launches, pTron has also announced its festive pricing on its wireless and true-wireless products on Amazon India.

The Bassbuds Duo TWS will be up for grab just at INR 599 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Flash Sale on 2 & 3rd Oct, 6pm to 12am.

Previously, pTron announced the launch of 4 new TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Earbuds in India. The range consists of pTron Bassbuds Jade, Bassbuds Lite v2, Bassbuds Duo v’21, and Basspods ANC 992.

pTron Bassbuds Jade is priced at INR 1599 and is available on Amazon. The pTron Bassbuds Lite v2 is available on Amazon at INR 1099.

pTron Bassbuds Duo v’21 is priced at INR 999. The earbuds are available in 3 colours: Black, Blue & White. pTron Basspods ANC 992 is priced at INR 1699 and is available on Flipkart & Amazon India.