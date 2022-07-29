PTron Tangent Duo Neckband launched in India at Rs 499

PTron has launched a new set of Neckbad in India called Tangent Duo which come with a very affordable price tag. The Neckband is claimed to have a 24-hour battery and support the AAC bluetooth codec. These earbuds are IPX4 rated for water resistance as well. pTron Tangent Duo comes in four colorways – Fav Black, Grey, Ocean Green,and Magic Blue. These will be available at a special launch price of Rs 499 from today, 29th July 2022 on Amazon India.

pTron Tangent Duo features a large 13mm dynamic driver and has an advanced acoustic platform which provides accurate bass and low distortion while playing music or attending calls hands-free, claims the brand.

The latest BT5.2 technology of Tangent Duo offers an extended range with lossless connection on both Android & iOS devices. With dedicated on-device controls, one can activate voice assistant, take calls, play & control music across Smartphones, tablets & more.

Offering 24Hrs playtime on a single charge, the pTron Tangent Duo ensures longer playback times. Equipped with Type C Fast charging, the neckband juices up just in 10 minutes to offer 3 hours of playtime. IPX4 rated the Tangent Duo stays protected from splashes of water and dust for extensive usage under tough conditions.

PTron recently also launched Basspods 251+ and the Basspods P11. Both the earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 and also have support for triggering smart assistant such as Alexa, Google Assistsnt or Siri. Both the earbuds have a different design from each other.

Under the hood, both the earbuds are equipped with the latest BT5.1 chipset that offers faster pairing, more stable connection, and low power consumption. Weighing just about 4gms each, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection