Ptron Force X10 smartwatch launched in India

Ptron today has expanded its product portfolio for wearables with the launch of a new smartwatch Ptron Force X10. Force X10 is available on Amazon India at a special launch price of Rs 1499 on 4th September 2022 at 12 noon and comes with one year warranty. As a Special Launch offer, first 100 customers can buy Force X10 for just Rs 99 during the launch.

The Ptron Force X10 comes in four colours, including Glam Black, Pure Black, Space Blue & Suede Pink.

Ptron Force X10 Specifications

The ergonomic and lightweight Force X10 features a 1.7-inch HD full-touch colour display. The 2.5D curved spherical dial comes in an alloy metal casing. As per the company, the smartwatch is built to last and has been rigorously tested to ensure it makes for a perfect and comfortable all-day and night wearable accessory suitable for men, women, and teens.

Moving on, the Force X10 comes with 8 active sports modes and keeps track of every step and every lap. The smartwatch allows users to monitor their blood oxygen and heart-rate on a real-time basis. With just 3 hours of charging time, the Force X10 can outlast 5 days of continuous usage.

The Ptron Force X10 also comes with support for IP68 rating for added protection against water. Other features include Raise & Wake Display, Camera Control via Bluetooth, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control, and multiple watch faces.

ALSO READ: PTron Bassbuds Eon, Bassbuds Revv TWS earbuds launched in India

The Ptron Force X10 smartwatch comes with Ptron’s proprietary Ptron Fit+ App for Android & iOS. The app features smooth animations and a tailored smartwatch UI that, together, allow seamless navigation for better insights into users health data, says the company.

Commenting on the launch, Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “We have become the most preferred youth brand for products that are both visually appealing and value for money. With our all-new Force X10 smartwatch, we are making ground-breaking tech in smart wearables category accessible to masses at a remarkable price point. Our Force X10 combines innovative technology with iconic design aesthetic made for the GenZ and adults alike, at a price never seen before in the category, making it the perfect accessory to fulfill one’s health, fitness & fashion goals.”