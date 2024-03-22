Lava O2 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Lava has debuted a new smartphone in India, called the Lava O2. The O2 comes as a sub-Rs 10,000 budget smartphone that offers features like a dual rear camera system, Android 13 operating system and more. Here are all the details you would like to know about the new smartphone from Lava.

Lava O2: Price, Availability

Customers will be able to book the latest Lava O2 starting from March 27, 2024 in India. It will be available for customers on Amazon and Lava E-store. Lava O2 will be available in three colour variants – Majestic Purple, Imperial Green and Royal Gold, for a price of Rs 8,499 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. As a part of an introductory offer, you can get it for Rs 7,999 for a limited time.

Lava O2: Specs

The Lava O2 sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T616 chipset and 8GB of RAM with up to 8GB virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 13 OS.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with an AI sensor. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options may include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

Lava O2: Should You Buy It?

The Lava O2 is seemingly a rebranded Lava Yuva 3 Pro with a cheaper price tag. The Yuva 3 Pro is priced at Rs 8,999 while the O2 is priced Rs 500 less. Even design-wise, both of them look identical. At its price point, you can also consider getting the Infinix Smart 8 Plus that is not only priced cheaper at Rs 7,799, but also offers you a bigger 6000mAh battery.

One can also consider the Moto G24 Power for Rs 8,999, where you’ll give up on storage, but you’ll get a bigger battery with faster charging, stereo speakers, Android 14, and a water repellent design, all of which makes it a better option.