  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Infinix
  4. Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Infinix Smart 8 Plus
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
₹7,499.00
Brand: Infinix
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G36
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + AI Lens
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13 (Go Edition)

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus sports a 6.6-inch IPS with an resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 paired with 4GB LPDDR4x and 128GB storage.

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus has a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and an lens. There is also an flash module next to the sensors. The handset has a 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor with flash.

There is support for storage expansion up to 2TB via a card. The Smart 8 Plus packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Finally, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Specs

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 01 March, 2024
Price (₹) 7,499
Memory Variants 4/128 GB
Colour Options Black, Gold, White

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G36
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Software

OS & UI Android 13 (Go Edition), XOS 13

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary camera + AI Lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

More Smartphones from Infinix

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.