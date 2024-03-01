The Infinix Smart 8 Plus sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 Chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus has a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI lens. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has a 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor with flash.

There is support for storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Smart 8 Plus packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Finally, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock.