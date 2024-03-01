The Infinix Smart 8 Plus sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 Chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage.
As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus has a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI lens. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has a 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor with flash.
There is support for storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Smart 8 Plus packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Finally, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|01 March, 2024
|Price (₹)
|7,499
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Gold, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G36
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13 (Go Edition), XOS 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary camera + AI Lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity