Google Tensor G5: How Has it Improved and What’s New?

Google announced its flagship Pixel 10 series devices last night, all powered by the latest Google Tensor G5. The new chip does bring a good amount of improvements over its predecessor and here’s all the information you’d want to know about the new Chipset from Google.

Google Tensor G5: Everything to Know

Google has made enhancements across the board with Tensor G5, including an up to 60% more powerful TPU and 34% faster on average CPU. Tensor G5 is designed in the 3 nm process node from TSMC — a manufacturing technology that allowed Google to pack more transistors into the chip so it’s more powerful and efficient. This is a departure from Samsung’s foundry which was being used to make Tensor chips till last year’s Tensor G4.

New security hardware in Tensor G5 also protects Pixel even better throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to the moment it’s in your hand, said the company.

Next, Tensor G5 is the first chip to run the newest Gemini Nano model, unlocking many fully on-device generative AI experiences at launch. Not only does Tensor G5 run the highest-quality model, it does so faster and more efficiently than previous generations. In fact, with Tensor G5’s higher performance and optimizations in the latest model, Gemini Nano runs 2.6x faster and 2x more efficiently for use cases like Pixel Screenshots and Recorder.

The new AI features in Pixel 10 series, such as Magic Cue, Voice Translate, Call Notes with actions and Personal Journal, are all enabled on-device thanks to Tensor G5. Tensor G5 with Gemini Nano also enhances features you already know, like Scam Detection and natural voice editing with Gboard.

The Google Tensor G5 chip further packs an all-new Image Signal Processor (ISP). This ISP helps you capture the “highest-quality videos on a Pixel every time,” even in low lighting, with motion deblur and 10-bit video by default for 1080p and 4K at 30 fps. Plus, it has improved Real Tone to seamlessly capture varying skin tones for everyone in the photo or video, so you can see each person in their most authentic light.

In addition to image and video quality improvements, Tensor G5 powers a range of camera features including Add Me, Auto Best Take, and Pro Res Zoom, enabling the largest model ever to run in Pixel Camera to extend your zoom range to an amazing 100x with stunning detail.

Pixel 10’s Camera App is the first with C2PA Content Credentials built in. The full process takes place on-device on Tensor G5 and the Titan M2 security chip, where Google creates secure metadata within the image that documents its full journey.

Finally, Google claims that every Pixel device offers over 30 hours of battery backup, thanks to the increased efficiency of the Tensor G5 chip.