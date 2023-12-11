  1. Home
Brand: Lava Mobiles
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T616
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.51-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + VGA
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Yuva 3 Pro sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T616 chipset and 8GB of RAM with up to 8GB virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 13 OS.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, while details of the secondary sensor are yet to be uncovered. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options may include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Specs

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB
Colour Options Blue, Gold, Purple

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Performance

Chipset Unisoc T616
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Software

OS & UI Android 13

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture + VGA sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

