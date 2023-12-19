This G24 Power gets a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor will be present under the hood, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset should be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

The device is said to arrive with an 8-megapixel front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on Android 14 with My UX.