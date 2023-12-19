This G24 Power gets a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor will be present under the hood, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset should be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.
The device is said to arrive with an 8-megapixel front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on Android 14 with My UX.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|30W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|Water Repellent Design