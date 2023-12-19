  1. Home
Moto G24 Power

Brand: Motorola
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.5-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

This G24 Power gets a 6.5-inch (1612 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor will be present under the hood, along with 8GB of and 256GB of storage. The handset should be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

The device is said to arrive with an 8-megapixel front camera, along with a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on 14 with My UX.

Moto G24 Power Specs

Moto G24 Power Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Blue, Black

Moto G24 Power Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G24 Power Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Moto G24 Power Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G24 Power Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Moto G24 Power Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.4 aperture

Moto G24 Power Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G24 Power Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G24 Power Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating Water Repellent Design

