No More Winnings, But You Can Still Play: Zupee Shifts Focus

Indian gaming platform Zupee has stopped offering real money games in response to a new government bill regulating the online gaming sector, even as the company said it will continue to offer its popular free-to-play titles.



“Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform,” a company spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. “In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users for free.”



The Lok Sabha cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on Wednesday ( 20 August). The Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Thursday. The bill, which essentially bans online gaming apps that require users to pay money to win cash, now needs the President’s signature to become a law.



“The government believes that the harms of addiction, financial loss and even extreme consequences such as suicides associated with online money gaming can be prevented by prevention of such activities,” according to a media statement released by the government.



Industry groups have raised strong objections to the bill. In a joint letter to the government, three leading industry bodies—the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS)—warned that the bill, if enacted in its current form, could cause “serious harm to Indian users and citizens.”



“A blanket prohibition would strike a death knell for this legitimate, job-creating industry,” the letter stated. “By shutting down regulated and responsible Indian platforms, it will drive crores of players into the hands of illegal matka networks, offshore gambling websites, and fly-by-night operators who operate without any safeguards, consumer protections, or taxation.”



The industry leaders emphasized that online skill gaming should be viewed as a significant contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $1 trillion digital economy vision. “We are confident that with your support, India’s gaming sector can continue to grow responsibly, create employment, contribute significant tax revenues, and keep illegal operators at bay,” the letter said.



India’s online gaming sector has seen exponential growth in recent years. The number of online gamers grew from 360 million in 2020 to over 500 million in 2024. According to the gaming federations, the sector boasts an enterprise valuation of over ₹2 lakh crore ($24 billion), generates more than ₹31,000 crore ($3.7 billion) in revenue, and contributes over ₹20,000 crore ($2.4 billion) in annual taxes.



The industry also attracted foreign direct investment of over ₹25,000 crore ($3 billion) until mid-2022 and currently supports more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, the federations noted. They estimate that the sector could double in value by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.



However, stakeholders warn that the proposed ban on paid gaming could reverse these gains. “The proposed ban would not only kill these opportunities but also deter global investment and investor sentiment, destroy over 2 lakh jobs, result in over 400 companies shutting down, and weaken India’s position as a digital innovator,” the letter said.



Since October 2023, the government has already imposed a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming activities, a move that has impacted revenue and profitability for several platforms.



Despite the regulatory headwinds, Zupee reiterated its commitment to responsible gaming. “We remain committed to delivering fun, engaging, and responsible gaming & entertainment experiences to our 150+ million users across India for free,” the company spokesperson added.