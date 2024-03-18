The Lava O2 sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T616 chipset and 8GB of RAM with up to 8GB virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 13 OS.
For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with an AI sensor. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.
Connectivity options may include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|Chipset
|Unisoc T616
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture + AI sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity