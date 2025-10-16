The End of the Edge? Samsung Reportedly Cancels Galaxy S26 Edge, Halts S25 Edge Production

Samsung has likely cancelled the Galaxy S26 EDGE as reports state that the brand has halted the development of the device along with the production of the Galaxy S25 Edge which debuted in May this year. The reason behind this move is the poor sales numbers of the Galaxy S25 Edge, according to the report.

An exclusive leak by Newspim (via @Jukanlosreve on X) states that the Galaxy S26 Edge has been cancelled, despite its development being completed at the company. The handset’s renders were also leaked a while back, which mostly happens when the company has finalised the design. According to the report, Samsung recently notified internal employees of the discontinuation of the slim line and conveyed its decision to scrap the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Moreover, the company has also stopped the production of the S25 Edge and won’t be restocking it once the current stock is sold out. The key reason behind the discontinuation of the slim lineup of Edge phones cited is that sales of the S25 Edge fell far short of expectations. As a result, at the Galaxy S26 series Unpacked event in January next year, it is highly likely that Samsung will be launching the S26 (Pro), S26 Plus, and the S26 Ultra.

It was leaked a couple of weeks back that Samsung had restarted the development of the Galaxy S26 Plus model. Earlier, Samsung was expected to replace the Plus model with the Galaxy S26 Edge. A Samsung Electronics official said to the publication, “I’m not sure if the slim line will ever return, but as of now, it seems unlikely,” adding, “It’s practically gone.”

According to Hana Securities, sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge reached only 190,000 units in the first month after launch. During the same period, the S25 sold 1.17 million units, the S25 Plus sold 840,000, and the S25 Ultra 2.55 million — showing a stark contrast. As of August, cumulative sales of the Edge were 1.31 million units, compared to 8.28 million for the S25, 5.05 million for the Plus, and 12.18 million for the Ultra.

This suggests that Samsung merely launched the Edge to compete with Apple who also had the iPhone Air in development at that time and wanted a first-mover advantage. However, even in Apple’s case, the new iPhone Air hasn’t been selling well which is another key point for Samsung to rethink its flagship phone strategy. As of now, it is unclear whether the S26 Edge would return as a separate model.

“Meanwhile, this lineup adjustment is also expected to impact Samsung’s Chipset deployment plans,” the report said. Rumours suggest that, similar to the base S26 (Pro) model, Samsung may equip the Korean and European variants of the S26 Plus — excluding North America, China, and Japan — with the Exynos 2600 processor. Previously, the Plus model had been expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.