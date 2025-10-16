iQOO 15 India Launch Confirmed for November: All Details

iQOO India has confirmed the iQOO 15 India launch that will be taking place in November. The new handset will be debuting in China next week, so we should know what specs it will sport ahead of the India launch. The device is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 15 India Launch

The company confirmed in a press release that the iQOO 15 will come with OriginOS 6 and with the Snapdraagon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. While the company hasn’t confirmed the device’s detailed specifications, rumours suggest it will pack IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a new generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which will be faster than the one in iQOO 13.

It could sport a 6.85-inch QHD Samsung AMOLED screen with a 144Hz Refresh Rate and 2,600-nit peak brightness. The device’s design has been revealed in four colour options on the brand’s Chinese website. It could have a 50MP triple rear camera setup and could get a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

Meanwhile, Vivo has unveiled its OriginOS 6 software globally. At the foundation of OriginOS 6 lies the Origin Smooth Engine, which coordinates key system components—computing, storage, and display—to enhance overall responsiveness. The new 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing architecture prioritizes critical tasks, improving App cold-start speed by 18.5% and frame-rate stability by 10.5%. Memory Fusion technology increases data loading speed by 106%, while Dual Rendering improves animation performance by 35% and keeps frame rates 11% steadier under load.

The Origin Animation system brings these improvements to the screen with motion effects such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation for more natural visual feedback. The Snap-Up Engine prioritizes computing power for demanding actions like ticket booking, while enhanced touch response and app launch speeds (up to 16% faster when opening 50 consecutive apps) ensure a consistently fluid experience. Vivo claims the X300 Pro with OriginOS 6 has received SGS certification for sustained smoothness, simulating up to five years of continuous use.