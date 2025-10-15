Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Details Leaked: What to Expect?

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite details have been leaked online, suggesting the device will be launching worldwide this year itself, and should be positioned below the Phone (3a). Some of the key specs of the handset have also surfaced. Read on to know what you can expect from Nothing’s upcoming handset.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore who is the source of the leaked Nothing Phone (3a) Lite details, the device will come with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be offered in black and white. However, there should be more storage variants available at the time of launch. The Phone (3a) Lite is said to be launching globally, including in India, before 2025 ends.

Aside from this, we don’t have any more information regarding the device for now. Going by the naming scheme, the device will be positioned below the Phone (3a) but above the brand’s CMF Phone 2 Pro that is selling for around Rs 15,000. It will be interesting to see the device’s positioning in the market and how it will compete against its own siblings.

Meanwhile, the brand recently announced the launch of the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta for its devices. With Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta, the Nothing Phone (3) gets the the AI usage dashboard in Essential Space, giving you transparency over large model activity.

The Phone (2a) range of devices now include the “Stretch” Camera preset, created with photographer Jordan Hemingway, which enhances photos with rich shadows and extended highlights for a more distinctive look directly from the Camera app.