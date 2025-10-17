OnePlus Introduces OxygenOS 16: Everything to Know

OnePlus has introduced OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 globally for its devices. The company describes it as an update “built on the “Intelligently Yours” philosophy,” where “this major release represents OnePlus’s most significant software advancement, seamlessly blending cutting-edge AI capabilities with the brand’s signature fast and smooth experience.”

OxygenOS 16: Features

At the heart of OxygenOS 16 is Plus Mind, a personal intelligence system that can recognize what’s on your screen and organize it automatically in a space called Mind Space. It’s designed to serve as a single hub for everything you capture — from screenshots and notes to reminders and images. Users can access Plus Mind quickly using the Plus Key (on supported devices) or with a simple three-finger swipe-up gesture. The same key can also be customized for shortcuts like turning on the flashlight, taking screenshots, or toggling sound modes.

Plus Mind goes beyond simple organization. It can understand context — for example, if you take a screenshot of an event poster, the system can identify the date and suggest adding it to your calendar automatically. It even supports long screenshots, saving entire pages at once and arranging them neatly inside Mind Space.

OxygenOS 16 introduces Google Gemini integration. This AI assistant now connects directly with Mind Space to pull information and take action on it within a single prompt. You can ask it to “create a home décor plan based on my saved design ideas,” and Gemini will use your saved content to generate a personalized plan. This tight integration allows Gemini to deliver smarter, more context-aware results based on your own data — all processed securely on your device.

Then, the new AI Efficiency Suite includes tools like AI Writer for generating charts, captions, and summaries, while AI Scan transforms the camera into an intelligent scanner for documents and whiteboards. Creative features such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot enhance photos automatically, and experimental additions in AI PlayLab — including text-to-image and image-to-video tools — show OnePlus’s continued push into playful AI features.

OxygenOS 16 also introduces major improvements to performance and connectivity. A new Parallel Processing 2.0 technology makes the interface feel smoother by allowing animations to start even before the previous action finishes. The update also expands OnePlus’s cross-ecosystem experience, offering seamless sharing with Windows and Mac computers, and even better compatibility with Apple devices. Apple Watch users can now sync notifications, track health data, or even control the OnePlus camera remotely.

The software’s design has been completely revamped. OnePlus says it focused on blending deep personalization with simplicity, and the results show. The interface feels lighter, smoother, and more dynamic. The updated Flux Theme 2.0 adds animated wallpapers and adaptive depth effects that respond to your touch, while the new Fluid Cloud interface now brings real-time updates from third-party apps like Spotify, delivery platforms, and sports services directly to your home screen. Across the system, translucent layers, Gaussian blur effects, and rounded edges make the visual experience feel elegant and cohesive. Moreover, a new full-screen AOD option has also been introduced.

Security has also been strengthened with the introduction of the Private Computing Cloud, which OnePlus describes as Android’s first full-chain security solution. It keeps sensitive GPU and CPU-level data protected while ensuring privacy remains in the user’s control.

OxygenOS 16 isn’t just for smartphones either — it’s been optimized for OnePlus tablets as well. The interface has been redesigned to make better use of larger screens, with scalable icons, an expanded dock for up to 18 apps, and improved multitasking that allows up to five apps to run simultaneously. Users can even control their Windows PCs directly from their tablet, complete with drag-and-drop file transfers.

OxygenOS 16: Supported Models, Rollout Timeline

The open beta for OxygenOS 16 begins on October 17, giving early adopters a chance to explore its new AI features and design updates ahead of general availability. The OnePlus 15 will be the first device to ship with OxygenOS 16 pre-installed, followed by a wider rollout to existing OnePlus models. The full rollout schedule for older models is as follows:

November 2025:

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 2

December 2025:

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Starting Q1 2026: