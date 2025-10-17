Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

Oppo Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro have been announced in China with a global launch confirmed for October 28, followed by an India launch two weeks later in November. The devices are the best Oppo has to offer at the moment, with triple rear cameras, huge batteries, and much more. Here’s everything to know about them.

Oppo Find X9: Price, Specs

The Oppo Find X9 starts at CNY 4,400 (approx Rs 54,200) and is available in Space Black, Titanium Grey, Velvet Red, White shades.

The OPPO Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch (2760 × 1256 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets Hasselblad optics along with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree FoV, and a 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, and Hasselblad portrait.

At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 7025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v6.0, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X9 also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Price, Specs

The Pro model starts at CNY 5,300 (approx Rs 65,300) and is available in Frost White, Velvet Titanium, and Chasing Light Red shades.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch (2780×1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

It packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The setup includes a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.4″ Sony LYT-828 sensor that has f/1.5 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 1/2.75″ Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 120 FoV, joined by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 3x periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.1 Aperture and OIS.

At the front, there’s a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.0 front camera. The device is backed up by a 7550mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v6.0, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

