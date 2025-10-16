OriginOS 6 Launched Globally: Features, Supported Models

Vivo’s China-exclusive software, OriginOS, has now gone global with the launch of OriginOS 6. The new software is based on Android 16 and will be available on Vivo and iQOO devices globally from now on, replacing the current FunTouchOS which has received criticism for its dated design and inconsistent animations and lack of features compared to competitor Android skins.

OriginOS 6: What’s New?

The update, debuting on the new vivo X300 series, aims to redefine system fluidity, visual consistency, and personal intelligence through a series of hardware-software optimizations.

At the foundation of OriginOS 6 lies the Origin Smooth Engine, which coordinates key system components—computing, storage, and display—to enhance overall responsiveness. The new 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing architecture prioritizes critical tasks, improving App cold-start speed by 18.5% and frame-rate stability by 10.5%. Memory Fusion technology increases data loading speed by 106%, while Dual Rendering improves animation performance by 35% and keeps frame rates 11% steadier under load.

The Origin Animation system brings these improvements to the screen with motion effects such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation for more natural visual feedback. The Snap-Up Engine prioritizes computing power for demanding actions like ticket booking, while enhanced touch response and app launch speeds (up to 16% faster when opening 50 consecutive apps) ensure a consistently fluid experience. Vivo claims the X300 Pro with OriginOS 6 has received SGS certification for sustained smoothness, simulating up to five years of continuous use.

vivo has refreshed its visual design language with the new Origin Design system, unifying color, shape, font, layout, and material depth into a cohesive aesthetic. The new vivo Sans font supports over 40 languages, and icons now feature adjustable weights for greater flexibility. With Dynamic Glow and Translucent Color, the interface introduces subtle lighting and depth effects for a more immersive look.

System apps like iManager and Origin Health have been redesigned for ease of use, while Immersive Weather transforms weather updates into a visually engaging digital experience. The Lock Screen Grid and Home Screen Grid offer greater customization, with features like resizable widgets, a 4×7 layout, adaptive folders, and interactive Flip Cards that animate dynamically as the device tilts.

With OriginOS 6, vivo expands its AI capabilities through vivo AI, built in collaboration with Google. The system integrates Gemini and Circle to Search for smarter and more intuitive interactions. A new feature called Origin Island surfaces real-time status information at the top of the display, integrating with Android 16’s Live Updates. Users can perform actions such as Copy & Go (e.g., copy a phone number to call or save) and Drag & Go (e.g., edit and move photos between apps) directly from the interface without switching screens.

AI capabilities also extend to imaging, where tools like AI Retouch, AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Photo Enhance are now integrated into a unified editing workflow. Productivity features such as Smart Call Assistant, DocMaster, AI Creation, and AI Search streamline communication, document handling, and creative tasks. Cross-device collaboration is supported through Office Kit and One-Tap Transfer, allowing seamless workflow continuity between compatible vivo devices.

On the security front, vivo has strengthened user protection through the vivo Security framework, focusing on data privacy, transparency, and on-device intelligence. The company emphasizes data minimization and localized processing to ensure privacy control remains in users’ hands. The upgraded BlueVolt technology enhances power efficiency, thermal performance, and charging stability, contributing to smoother and more durable system operation.

OriginOS 6: Release Timeline for Supported Models

Early November 2025

vivo: X Fold5, X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE, V60

X Fold5, X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE, V60 iQOO: iQOO 13

Mid November 2025

vivo: X Fold3 Pro, X100 Pro, X100

X Fold3 Pro, X100 Pro, X100 iQOO: iQOO 12

Mid December 2025

vivo: V60e, V50, V50e, T4 Ultra, T4 Pro

V60e, V50, V50e, T4 Ultra, T4 Pro iQOO: Neo 10, Neo 10R, Neo9 Pro

Starting First Half of 2026

vivo: X90 Pro, X90 V60 Lite, V60 Lite 4G, V50 Lite, V50 Lite 4G V40, V40e, V40 Lite, V40 Lite 4G, V40 SE 80W, V40 SE V30 Pro, V30, V30e, V30 Lite, V30 Lite 4G, V30 SE T4, T4R, T4x, T3 Ultra, T3 Pro Y400 Pro, Y400, Y400 4G, Y300 Plus, Y300, Y200 Pro, Y200, Y200e, Y100, Y100 4G, Y58, Y39, Y38, Y31 Pro

iQOO: iQOO 11, Z10R, Z10x, Z9, Z9s Pro, Z9s

The release timelines may differ by regions.