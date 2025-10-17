Itel Rhythm Echo Earbuds Launched in India: Details to Know

Itel Rhythm Echo earbuds have been announced in India with a curved design along with a compact case. It also comes with quad mics, environmental noise cancellation, in two shades, and more. Here’s everything to know about the newly released Itel TWS earbuds.

Itel Rhythm Echo: Price, Availability

The earbuds are available in Lurex Black and Midnight Blue shades and come with a one-year warranty. The Rhythm Echo earbuds are now available across retail stores in India at a price of Rs 1,199.

Itel Rhythm Echo: Features

These earbuds are equipped with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology that uses multiple microphones to reduce background noise and make voice calls sound natural and clear, even in busy surroundings, according to the company’s claims.

The earbuds come with a low Latency of 45 milliseconds, and sport 10mm dynamic drivers. Charging is quick and efficient, with a 10-minute charge giving up to 120 minutes of playback. The Bluetooth version 5.3 offers a stable and power-efficient connection and its touch controls let users change tracks, adjust volume or answer calls without picking up their phone.

The earbuds boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them fit for workouts, commutes and outdoor use. They also support an AI voice assistant for hands-free commands and come with comfort-fit plugs suited for long listening sessions.

Earlier in September, the brand launched the Itel A90 Limited Edition. The Itel A90 Limited Edition sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ Resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, 267 ppi, 480 nits typical brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a 13MP rear primary sensor paired with an auxiliary lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera. It has a Unisoc T7100 chipset. It comes in two RAM variants – 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM — both with 64GB storage, priced at Rs 6,399 and Rs 6,899 respectively