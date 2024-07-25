Google Pixel 9 Series to Pack Serious Display Upgrades, Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Have a New Aspect Ratio

HomeNewsGoogle Pixel 9 Series to Pack Serious Display Upgrades, Pixel 9 Pro...

Google Pixel 9 series display specifications have been leaked in detail, suggesting major upgrades are incoming.

Pixel 9 series display

Google Pixel 9 series is coming on August 13 and specifications of the devices have been leaking constantly. A new leak emerged online suggests that the Google Pixel 9 series will pack some notable display upgrades over last year’s Pixel 8 series, also giving tough competition to the Galaxy S24 series. Further, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also set to get an entirely new display with a refreshed aspect ratio over the original Pixel Fold.

The leak comes from Android Authority as per whom the Pixel 9 series will include an display based on the Samsung M14 material. The new panel is coming to the Pixel 9 series as well as the iPhone 16 Pro, according to the leak. Surprisingly, Samsung’s current-gen Galaxy S24 uses the last-generation M13 panel.

The Pixel 9, as per leak, sports a 6.24-inch panel with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 425 ppi, and up to 1800 nits peak HDR brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro gets a 6.34-inch OLED display with a 1.5K of 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution, 494 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2050 nits peak HDR brightness.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will get a 6.73-inch panel with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 487 ppi, and 2050 nits of peak HDR brightness. The major upgrade here is the brightness values over Pixel 8 series displays, while the overall quality would also have been improved.

Another report from the same publication states the specifications of the display panels of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The original Pixel Fold had a short and wide cover display but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold replaces that with an aspect ratio that’s almost square in shape.

The display sizes have also been increased over last year’s fold, with cover display going from 5.8-inch to 6.24-inch, along with other specs also being identical to that of the base Pixel 9. The inner folding display goes from 7.6-inch on the original Fold to 8.0-inch on the 9 Pro Fold. This display is now brighter, with up to 1800 nits peak HDR brightness, 374 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels.

