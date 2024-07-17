The Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.5-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2992 x 1344 pixels. As it is an LTPO panel, it supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It gets peak brightness of up to 2400 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

Further, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage options. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 9 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/2.8 telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom support, 50-megapixel Samsung GNK primary f/1.68 wide-angle primary camera and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/1.95 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel IMX858 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.