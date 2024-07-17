  1. Home
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Brand: Google
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Google Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 128, 256, 512
  • Display 6.1-inch, 1280 x 2772 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 4558mAh
  • Operating System Android 15

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.5-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2992 x 1344 pixels. As it is an LTPO panel, it supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It gets peak brightness of up to 2400 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

Further, the 9 Pro XL is powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage options. It runs on 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 9 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/2.8 telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom support, 50-megapixel Samsung GNK primary f/1.68 wide-angle primary camera and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/1.95 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel IMX858 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Specs

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, Hazel

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2992 x 1344 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Performance

Chipset Google Tensor G4
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Software

OS & UI Android 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Samsung GNK f/1.68 primary camera, OIS, PDAF + 50MP IMX858 f/2.8 Telephoto Camera, 5x optical zoom + 50MP IMX858 f/1.95 ultra-wide angle sensor
Rear Camera Features HDR
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP IMX858 sensor
Front Camera Features HDR

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 23W
Reverse Charging

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Ultrasonic)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

