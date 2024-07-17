The Pixel 9 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2000 nits peak brightness and 428 ppi of pixel density.
The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.
Pixel 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens and a 50-megapixel Samsung GNK f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel Samsung 3J1 selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4558mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, Mojito
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Device Back
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.1
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|428
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G4
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 15
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony IMX858 f/1.68 primary camera, OIS + 50MP Samsung GNK f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|HDR
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|10.5MP
|Front Camera Features
|HDR, Auto focus
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4558
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|27W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|18W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP68