The Pixel 9 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2000 nits peak brightness and 428 ppi of pixel density.

The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens and a 50-megapixel Samsung GNK f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel Samsung 3J1 selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4558mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.