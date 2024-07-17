  1. Home
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Brand: Google
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Google Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.1-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 10.5MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 4558mAh
  • Operating System Android 15

The Pixel 9 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2000 nits peak brightness and 428 ppi of pixel density.

The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens and a 50-megapixel Samsung GNK f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel Samsung 3J1 selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4558mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.

Google Pixel 9 Specs

Google Pixel 9 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, Mojito

Google Pixel 9 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Gorilla Glass Victus

Google Pixel 9 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.1
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 428

Google Pixel 9 Performance

Chipset Google Tensor G4
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Google Pixel 9 Software

OS & UI Android 15

Google Pixel 9 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony IMX858 f/1.68 primary camera, OIS + 50MP Samsung GNK f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Rear Camera Features HDR
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 10.5MP
Front Camera Features HDR, Auto focus

Google Pixel 9 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4558
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 27W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 18W
Reverse Charging

Google Pixel 9 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Google Pixel 9 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

