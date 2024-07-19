HomeNewsGoogle Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Coming To India on August 14...

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Coming To India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 series is confirmed to launch in India and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also be coming to the country for the first time.

Google is all set to introduce new hardware at its August 13 event and because the brand has been focusing on its Indian audience as well for the past couple of years, Google has confirmed that it will be bringing its next foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, to India as well, a day after the global launch. Here’s what we know about it.

In an X post, Google India wrote “Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India.” Google unveiled the Pixel Fold earlier last year but the foldable never arrived in India. However, Google has decided to bring its next generation foldable to India, alongside the Pixel 9 series which is also confirmed to arrive in the country.

The Google Store India website confirms the date of launch of the Pixel 9 series as August 14, a day after the smartphones get unveiled in the US and other parts of the world. The post from Google also reveals the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is similar to that of the leaked design.

The overall narrower form factor will also help Google with better scaling of apps where it had to employ software workarounds in the original Fold to achieve scaling without any black borders and to open the apps in full screen. The inner display of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also gets even bezels all around that are much thinner than the original Pixel Fold.

The rear design will also be undergoing a major change, where the camera bar, which has been a part of Google’s signature design for the past few years, will now be omitted. Instead, Google looks forward to a square camera module with two separate pill-shaped cutouts that’ll house all the sensors.

As for the camera sensors, it will pack a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary wide sensor, paired with a 12MP Samsung 3LU ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor. It will have a pair of 10MP Samsung 3K1 sensors both on the inside and the outside cover display for selfies.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display7.6-inch main, 5.8-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP cover, 10MP main
  • Primary Camera64MP + 12MP + 10.5MP
  • Battery4560mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.1-inch, 1280 x 2772 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery4558mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

