The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 7.6-inch inner folding display and a 5.8-inch outer display, and measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. The inner display is an OLED panel with 2208 x 1840 pixels at 380 PPI, and supports 120Hz Refresh Rate and up to 1450 nits peak brightness.

The outer display is also an OLED panel with 2092 x 1080 pixels Resolution at 408 PPI. It supports up to 1550 nits peak brightness, HDR support, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device draws power from the Tensor G4 Chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 15.

It gets a triple camera setup at the back including a 64MP Sony IMX787 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP Samsung 3LU f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 f/3.05 telephoto sensor with PDAF and OIS support. There are two front-facing cameras, inclusive of a 10MP Samsung 3K1 outer front camera and the same sensor on the inside as well.

The smartphone is backed by a 4560mAh battery with 30W Fast charging and support for wireless charging also. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, ultra wideband chip, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers.