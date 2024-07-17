  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Google
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Brand: Google
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Google Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 7.6-inch main, 5.8-inch cover
  • Front Camera 10MP cover, 10MP main
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 12MP + 10.5MP
  • Battery 4560mAh
  • Operating System Android 15

The Google 9 Pro Fold features a 7.6-inch inner folding display and a 5.8-inch outer display, and measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. The inner display is an panel with 2208 x 1840 pixels at 380 PPI, and supports 120Hz and up to 1450 nits peak brightness.

The outer display is also an OLED panel with 2092 x 1080 pixels at 408 PPI. It supports up to 1550 nits peak brightness, HDR support, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 2.

The device draws power from the Tensor G4 paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on 15.

It gets a triple camera setup at the back including a 64MP Sony IMX787 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP Samsung 3LU f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 f/3.05 telephoto sensor with PDAF and OIS support. There are two front-facing cameras, inclusive of a 10MP Samsung 3K1 outer front camera and the same sensor on the inside as well.

The smartphone is backed by a 4560mAh battery with 30W and support for wireless charging also. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, v5.3, ultra wideband chip, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specs

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Porcelain, Obsidian

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Gorilla Glass

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 7.6-inch main, 5.8-inch cover
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2208 x 1840 pixels (main) , 2092 x 1080 pixels (cover)
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 380 (main), 408 (cover)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Performance

Chipset Google Tensor G4
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Software

OS & UI Android 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 64MP Sony IMX787 f/1.7 primary sensor, OIS + 12MP Samsung 3LU f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens + 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 f/3.05 telephoto sensor, PDAF, OIS
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 10MP cover selfie sensor, 10MP main selfie sensor

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4560
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 7.5W
Reverse Charging

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Single
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IPX8

More Smartphones from Google

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.