Reliance Jio launches Beta Trial of its True 5G service in these cities

Reliance Jio, post the launch of 5G in India on October 1, has now announced the beta trial of its True 5G services in select cities in the country. However, there’s a catch. The beta trial is invite based, meaning you would have to get an invite from the telco operator to use its True 5G services before it rolls out for everyone.

Reliance Jio True 5G Beta Trial Invite System, Availability

Jio is announcing the beta trial of its True-5G services on the occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. As Jio’s True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio’s Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.

“With over 425 million users, Jio’s mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society. This connectivity and technology will help serve humanity by bettering lives and providing increased livelihood”, said Jio.

Reliance Jio True 5G Features

Jio’s 5G services have the following features:

Stand-alone 5G architecture: Advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network.

Powerful functionalities like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing, and network slicing.

Far superior to 4G-based Non-Standalone networks being launched by other operators, claims Jio. The largest and best mix of spectrum: Largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, giving Jio True 5G a distinct competitive advantage over other operators.

Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum to ensure deep indoor coverage. Carrier Aggregation: Jio 5G seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

“It will offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.”

Reliance Jio True 5G Welcome Offer Details

Jio True 5G Welcome Offer is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation. Jio has also made a bold claim, saying that these customers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. Further, the Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as 5G gets ready for these cities.

Next, users would be able to continue to use the Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete. Moreover, those users who get invited to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Lastly, Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.