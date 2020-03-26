Coronavirus Impact: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A ,Vivo V19, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale and launch postponed

Here’s is a list of smartphones that have been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has deeply impacted the smartphone industry. We have already seen multiple smartphone brands shutting their manufacturing plants in the country to abide by the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to stop the spreading of the virus in the country.

This has also resulted in multiple delayed smartphone launches in the country. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme has announced that they are delaying the launch of the phones due to the Coronavirus crisis. Here’s is a list of smartphones that have been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi has confirmed that it has postponed the launch of its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10. The company has revealed the launch event has been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

“As we continue to monitor the situation pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak in India, multiple cases have been reported across the country in the past 48 hours. We, at Xiaomi India, are focusing our energy and synergy to support the nation in its fight against the #COVID19 pandemic. After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on 31st March, 2020. We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone has scheduled to launch on March 31, however, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the launch event has been postponed for a later date. To recall, Xiaomi Mi 10 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi that comes with a 108-megapixel rear camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

Realme has also revealed that it is postponing the launch of its new series due to Coronavirus outbreak. The brand has revealed that it has cancelled the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch event due to the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

“Following the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, and after careful consideration, Realme has decided to suspend all upcoming launches including Realme Narzo series, which was scheduled for an online launch on March 26, at 12:30 P.M. The new dates of the Realme Narzo series launch will be communicated in the near future once the ongoing situation is improved.

“Realme thanks all its customers, partners, media, and its staff for all their support and encouragement in these uneven times. It is time for all of us to focus on our families and ourselves. Please stay at home, stay safe, follow and support the Government of India advisory and cooperate with the local authorities,” Realme said in a statement.

The smartphones were scheduled to launch on March 26 via an online event. The company has revealed that the smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support. The battery will deliver up to 39 days of standby time.

Vivo V19

Vivo recently revealed that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo V19, in India on March 26. However, due to the current situation of Coronavirus, the company has postponed all the products launches in India.

We all stand united against this pandemic and stay optimistic that the efforts of everybody involved will bear fruits soon. While the health and other community workers work overtime to protect us from this pandemic, we urge you to stay indoors and strictly follow social distancing. And please, stay calm, because storms do not last forever,” the company said in a statement.

The company is in touch with government authorities to ascertain the need for essential supplies. The company is in the process of procuring and donating surgical and N95 masks for doctors and healthcare professionals.

Vivo recently launched V19 smartphone in Indonesia. It is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 smartphone launched in India last year. The India Vivo V19 is said to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC as compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC in Indonesia. The phone will feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale delayed

Xiaomi also revealed that it is delaying the first sale of its recently-launched smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain tweeted this information on his official channel. The tweet said, “Mi fans, due to recent state lockdowns, we will have to postpone the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date.” He further revealed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will still continue as per the schedule.

TheRedmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.