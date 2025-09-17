Milagrow Duster Lux, Duster Gold Portable Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India

Milagrow Duster Lux and Duster Gold portable vacuum cleaners have been launched in India. Both of them are designed for home, office, and car cleaning. While the Duster Lux has a 6000mAh battery, the Duster Gold gets a 4000mAh cell. The two offer 25+ minutes of runtime.

Milagrow Duster Lux: Price, Availability, Features

Priced at Rs 2,999, the Milagrow Duster Lux is available on Milagrow’s own website and Amazon with a 1 year warranty.

The Duster Lux vacuum is powered by a high-efficiency BLDC motor that delivers 14,000 Pa suction while operating at a low noise level of 40 dB. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh lithium-ion battery that provides up to 34 minutes of runtime on a single charge and can be fully recharged in three hours using a Type-C USB port.

The Duster Lux also features a stainless-steel-protected HEPA-13 filter that captures dust particles as small as 0.05 microns, improving air quality and enhancing the vacuum’s durability. For convenience, it comes with four versatile attachments designed to reach tight spaces, corners, and car interiors.

The dust cup has a capacity of 0.35 liters, while the device weighs just 365 grams, making it lightweight and easy to handle. The vacuum operates at 70 watts with a motor speed of 90,000 RPM and offers two suction modes for different cleaning needs.

With dimensions of 18.5 × 5.5 × 19.5 cm and constructed from durable ABS and copper materials, the Duster Lux is designed to be a reliable cleaning companion. It includes an LED indicator for battery status, supports cordless operation, and provides alerts to ensure optimal usage.

Read More: Milagrow iMap 16 Pro, iMap 16 Galaxy Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India

Milagrow Duster Gold: Price, Availability, Features

Priced at Rs 1,899, the Duster Gold is available on Amazon and Milagrow’s website with a 1-year warranty.

Milagrow’s Duster Gold weighs 400 grams and features an 80W BLDC motor that delivers 6,500 Pa suction, making it ideal for cleaning car interiors, AC vents, glove compartments, windowsills, drawers, sofas, and laptop keyboards. Its compact design ensures easy handling while effectively tackling dust and debris in tight spaces.

The vacuum is powered by a 4,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers up to 27 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. It supports Type-C charging and can be fully recharged in three hours. The device includes a washable HEPA-12 filter that traps fine dust and allergens, promoting cleaner air while extending the filter’s usability. Controlled suction and blowing functions make it safe for sensitive electronics, such as laptops, gaming consoles, and audio systems.

With a dust cup capacity of 0.15 liters and dimensions of 19 × 6 × 19.5 cm, the Duster Gold is compact yet efficient. It operates at 50 dB for quieter performance and includes an LED indicator to monitor battery status. The vacuum offers a single suction mode and comes with four attachments for versatile cleaning. It is made with durable ABS material and copper winding.