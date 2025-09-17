TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch Launched with India’s First EV-Smartwatch Integration

TVS iQube Noise smartwatch has been announced in India with an industry-first innovation that is also made in India. This industry-first integration connects the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch. Here’s everything to know a the wearable.

TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch: Price, Availability

TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be exclusively available on the TVS iQube official website at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 only. The smartwatch also comes with a complimentary 12 month Noise Gold subscription. The watch can only be bought by TVS iQube owners, both old and new.

TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch: Features

The smartwatch focuses on enhancing the riding experience by providing important vehicle information and safety alerts directly on the wrist.

Key Features of the TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch:

Vehicle Status Monitoring:

Users can easily view the vehicle’s status — whether it’s locked, unlocked, on a ride, charging, or fully charged — with clear visual indicators.

State of Charge (SoC):

The smartwatch displays battery percentage and provides visual cues during charging, including alerts when the battery drops below 20%.

Distance to Empty (DTE):

Riders can check the estimated remaining range across different ride modes, helping them plan trips and charging stops more efficiently.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS):

Live pressure values for both tyres are shown, with recommended benchmarks and alerts available on select models to ensure optimal riding safety.

Charging Progress:

Real-time updates on charging status are provided, including time-to-full and notifications when charging is complete.

Tow/Theft Alerts:

The smartwatch sends haptic feedback and visual alerts if motion is detected, followed by a notification on the connected mobile app.

Crash/Fall Detection:

In case of a crash or fall, the smartwatch triggers an on-wrist alert and sends an App notification to inform the rider.

Geofence Notifications:

Alerts are sent when the scooter crosses predefined geofence boundaries, helping users keep track of vehicle location and safety.

Low/Full Charge Alerts:

Notifications remind users to connect or disconnect the charger based on battery levels.

Safety Visual Cues:

The interface uses color-coded tiles — green for optimal conditions and red when attention is needed — reducing distractions and helping users make quick decisions.

The TVS iQube Noise smartwatch is a practical companion for electric scooter riders, combining safety, efficiency, and ease of use.