Haier AC Pre-Booking Offers Launched Ahead of GST Cut

Haier Appliances India has launched exclusive Haier AC pre-booking offers for its air conditioners ahead of the upcoming GST reduction. With the tax on ACs set to drop from 28% to 18%, these offers help customers maximize their savings by securing benefits before the new regime takes effect.
Key Highlights of Haier’s Pre-Booking Offers:
- Pre-Booking Amount: Just Rs. 1 to reserve benefits early.
- Up to 10% Cashback: Available on select payment modes.
- Easy EMI Options: Flexible plans for hassle-free payments.
- Free Installation: On all Inverter Split ACs except the Victory Series.
- 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty: Including gas charging for peace of mind.
These Haier AC pre-booking offers are designed to help customers enjoy substantial discounts on popular models. The lower GST rate is expected to further reduce prices, making it easier for families to invest in energy-efficient and smarter cooling solutions.
|Series Name
|Tonnage
|Star Rating
|Current Offer Price
|Current GST
|New GST
|New GST Benefit
|New GST Price
|Gravity
|1.6
|5
|INR 49,990
|28%
|18%
|INR 3,906
|INR 46,084
|Kinouchi Heavy Duty AI
|1.6
|5
|INR 46,990
|28%
|18%
|INR 3,672
|INR 43,318
|Kinouchi Heavy Duty
|1.6
|5
|INR 44,990
|28%
|18%
|INR 3,516
|INR 41,474
|Kinouchi AI
|1.5
|4
|INR 40,990
|28%
|18%
|INR 3,203
|INR 37,787
|Kinouchi
|1.5
|3
|INR 37,500
|28%
|18%
|INR 2,931
|INR 34,569
|Clean Cool+
|1.0
|3
|INR 32,990
|28%
|18%
|INR 2,578
|INR 30,412
Haier emphasised that these Haier AC pre-booking offers are part of its commitment to customer-first innovation. The initiative is aimed at supporting festive demand and providing families with affordable options to upgrade their homes.
The company also highlighted how the GST reform will benefit not only consumers but the entire industry—from manufacturing to retail—contributing to India’s economic growth.
Booking and Purchase Details
- Booking Period: September 10 – September 21, 2025
- Buying Period: September 22 – September 30, 2025
- Where to Book: Through Haier’s official website