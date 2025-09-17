HomeNewsHaier AC Pre-Booking Offers Launched Ahead of GST Cut

Haier AC Pre-Booking Offers Launched Ahead of GST Cut

Haier India has announced exclusive Haier AC pre-booking offers ahead of the price cuts due to the new GST reforms.

Haier AC pre-booking offers

Haier Appliances India has launched exclusive Haier AC pre-booking offers for its air conditioners ahead of the upcoming GST reduction. With the tax on ACs set to drop from 28% to 18%, these offers help customers maximize their savings by securing benefits before the new regime takes effect.

Key Highlights of Haier’s Pre-Booking Offers:

  • Pre-Booking Amount: Just Rs. 1 to reserve benefits early.
  • Up to 10% Cashback: Available on select payment modes.
  • Easy Options: Flexible plans for hassle-free payments.
  • Free Installation: On all Inverter Split ACs except the Victory Series.
  • 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty: Including gas charging for peace of mind.

These Haier AC pre-booking offers are designed to help customers enjoy substantial discounts on popular models. The lower GST rate is expected to further reduce prices, making it easier for families to invest in energy-efficient and smarter cooling solutions.

Series NameTonnageStar RatingCurrent Offer PriceCurrent GSTNew GSTNew GST BenefitNew GST Price
Gravity1.65INR 49,99028%18%INR 3,906INR 46,084
Kinouchi Heavy Duty AI 1.65INR 46,99028%18%INR 3,672INR 43,318
Kinouchi Heavy Duty1.65INR 44,99028%18%INR 3,516INR 41,474
Kinouchi AI1.54INR 40,99028%18%INR 3,203INR 37,787
Kinouchi1.53INR 37,50028%18%INR 2,931INR 34,569
Clean Cool+1.03INR 32,99028%18%INR 2,578INR 30,412

Haier emphasised that these Haier AC pre-booking offers are part of its commitment to customer-first innovation. The initiative is aimed at supporting festive demand and providing families with affordable options to upgrade their homes.

The company also highlighted how the GST reform will benefit not only consumers but the entire industry—from manufacturing to retail—contributing to India’s economic growth.

Booking and Purchase Details

  • Booking Period: September 10 – September 21, 2025
  • Buying Period: September 22 – September 30, 2025
  • Where to Book: Through Haier’s official website

