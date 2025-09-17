Haier AC Pre-Booking Offers Launched Ahead of GST Cut

Haier Appliances India has launched exclusive Haier AC pre-booking offers for its air conditioners ahead of the upcoming GST reduction. With the tax on ACs set to drop from 28% to 18%, these offers help customers maximize their savings by securing benefits before the new regime takes effect.

Key Highlights of Haier’s Pre-Booking Offers:

Pre-Booking Amount: Just Rs. 1 to reserve benefits early.

Just Rs. 1 to reserve benefits early. Up to 10% Cashback: Available on select payment modes.

Available on select payment modes. Easy EMI Options: Flexible plans for hassle-free payments.

Flexible plans for hassle-free payments. Free Installation: On all Inverter Split ACs except the Victory Series.

On all Inverter Split ACs except the Victory Series. 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty: Including gas charging for peace of mind.

These Haier AC pre-booking offers are designed to help customers enjoy substantial discounts on popular models. The lower GST rate is expected to further reduce prices, making it easier for families to invest in energy-efficient and smarter cooling solutions.

Series Name Tonnage Star Rating Current Offer Price Current GST New GST New GST Benefit New GST Price Gravity 1.6 5 INR 49,990 28% 18% INR 3,906 INR 46,084 Kinouchi Heavy Duty AI 1.6 5 INR 46,990 28% 18% INR 3,672 INR 43,318 Kinouchi Heavy Duty 1.6 5 INR 44,990 28% 18% INR 3,516 INR 41,474 Kinouchi AI 1.5 4 INR 40,990 28% 18% INR 3,203 INR 37,787 Kinouchi 1.5 3 INR 37,500 28% 18% INR 2,931 INR 34,569 Clean Cool+ 1.0 3 INR 32,990 28% 18% INR 2,578 INR 30,412

Haier emphasised that these Haier AC pre-booking offers are part of its commitment to customer-first innovation. The initiative is aimed at supporting festive demand and providing families with affordable options to upgrade their homes.

The company also highlighted how the GST reform will benefit not only consumers but the entire industry—from manufacturing to retail—contributing to India’s economic growth.

Booking and Purchase Details