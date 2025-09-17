Google Releases New September 2025 OTA Update for Pixel 10 Series

Google has released a new September 2025 OTA update for Pixel 10 series shortly after it issued the month’s first update. While the official changelog doesn’t mention anything specific, release notes issued by a US-based carrier suggests that the new update for the devices fixes a critical display-related bug.

The new update, with a mere 31MB size, is now rolling out for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, bearing version BD3A.250721.001.E1. The changelog reads: “This update fixes critical bugs and improves the performance and stability of your device.” However, release notes for the new September 2025 OTA update for Pixel 10 series from Verizon say that the update fixes “an issue that caused users to experience a fuzzy display.”

The new update is restricted to Pixel 10 series phones, which means no other Pixel models have received any update. The update that was issued to all Pixels earlier this month fixed bugs like Battery Health display issues in certain conditions, issue causing occasional system instability and performance slowdowns in certain conditions, audio quality in calls, general improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions, and much more.

In other news related to Google, the company announced a new Google App for Windows, with which you can “search without switching windows or interrupting your flow.” Whether you’re writing in a doc or in the middle of a game, you can press Alt + Space to instantly search for information from your computer files, installed apps, Google Drive files and the web.

With Google Lens built in, you can select and search anything on your screen, making it easy to translate images or text, get help with homework problems and more.