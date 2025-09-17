New Kodak 4K QLED Google TVs Launched in India in Four Sizes: All Details

Kodak’s new lineup of Kodak 4K QLED Google TVs have been announced in India with vibrant QLED visuals, powerful sound output, and access to a wide range of preloaded apps, making it a great option for entertainment seekers. Here’s everything to know about the new launch from Kodak.

Kodak 4K QLED Google TVs: Price, Availability

Following the recent reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on televisions larger than 32 inches, these TVs are now more affordable and accessible to a broader range of consumers. Additionally, further discounts will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, with early access beginning on 22nd September for Plus and Black members and open access for all starting 23rd September on Flipkart and Amazon.

Following discounts can be applied on the purchase of these TVs:

10% Off using your Axis & ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Card, along with the no-cost EMI Options on Flipkart

10% Discount with SBI debit & credit Cards on Amazon

The pricing is as follows:

Kodak 65-inch QLED: Rs 37,999

Kodak 55-inch QLED: Rs 27,649

Kodak 50-inch QLED: Rs 23,999

Kodak 43-inch QLED: Rs 18,799

Kodak 4K QLED Google TVs: Features

The new Kodak 4K QLED TVs come with a bezel-less metallic design and a QLED display. Built-in apps such as JioHotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony Liv, Prime Video, and Zee5 ensure entertainment is always within reach.

They have a 4K display with 1 billion colours, HDR10 + WCG support, and a sleek bezel-less design. It is powered by Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround technologies, packed with four speakers with 60W output.

Read More: Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS TV Launched in India

The series is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, and 65” screen sizes, making it adaptable to different home setups. Google TV integration with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and AirPlay built-in gives users access to over 10,000 apps and more than 500,000 shows. Smooth performance is ensured by the AI PQ chipset, quad-core ARM Cortex A55 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of storage.

It further packs features such as AI Smooth Motion at 60Hz, multiple picture and sound modes, and versatile connectivity options — including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, optical output, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.