OnePlus 15 Photo Leaked, New Camera Module Shows Up

A new OnePlus 15 photo has surfaced online on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. The leak shows that the device will come with a revamped camera module where the brand has seemingly given up on the circular module. Here’s everything to know about the new leak.

The new OnePlus 15 photo shared online shows the design of the handset in three colour options, including the green, black, and purple, which will likely be marketed at Absolute Black, Mist Purple and Dune. The leaked photos suggest that the company has replaced its iconic circular camera module with a square one which has three cameras, out of which the two are inside a pill-shaped cutout.

This change has already leaked once before but now we have an actual real world look. As for the specs, expect to see a 6.75-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It will likely pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset whose name was also confirmed recently. Further, it should pack a huge 7000mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging as well.

In terms optics, you can expect a main wide sensor, paired with an ultra-wide angle sensor and a telephoto sensor, all of which will be powered by OnePlus’ in-house image engine. That is because the company recently announced the ending of its 5-year long partnership with Hasselblad.

Meanwhile, the company recently began selling the OnePlus Pad 3 in India, its latest flagship tablet. OnePlus Pad 3 comes is priced at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and the 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 52,999. The OnePlus Pad 3 features a large 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a Resolution of 3392 × 2400 pixels, 315 PPI, and a peak brightness of 900 nits (HBM). The panel supports a 144Hz variable refresh rate (ranging between 144Hz and 30Hz) along with a 540Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm chipset