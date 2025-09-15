Samsung Begins Official One UI 8 Rollout, These Devices Will Get it This Year

Samsung has officially begun the One UI 8 rollout for most of its flagships, globally. The company has confirmed the list of the devices that will get it this year, including the S25 series, S24 series, its flagship tablets, and more.

“Starting this week with the Galaxy S25 series, One UI 8 will also reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S24 FE and additional eligible models later this year,” said Samsung.

It also confirmed the list of devices to which the One UI 8 rollout applies for this year, which includes:

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 series

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A17 5G

Galaxy A17

Galaxy A07

Galaxy A06 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy A16

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A06

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

While the Galaxy S25 series will get it starting next week, One UI 8 for other flagship devices including the tablets, should roll out starting in October.

“One UI 8 recognizes the user’s context, offering personalized, proactive suggestions that support their unique daily routines. And as Galaxy AI becomes more intelligent, so does its commitment to protecting private data. One UI 8 combines advanced personalization tools with top-tier security features, anticipating user needs while keeping information safe,” the company said while describing what One UI 8 has to offer.

We have already taken a closer look at the software on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7 during their respective reviews.