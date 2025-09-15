Samsung Begins Official One UI 8 Rollout, These Devices Will Get it This Year

Samsung has officially begun the One UI 8 rollout for most of its flagships, globally. The company has confirmed the list of the devices that will get it this year, including the S25 series, S24 series, its flagship tablets, and more.
“Starting this week with the Galaxy S25 series, One UI 8 will also reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S24 FE and additional eligible models later this year,” said Samsung.
It also confirmed the list of devices to which the One UI 8 rollout applies for this year, which includes:
- Galaxy S25 series
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy Z Fold6
- Galaxy Z Flip6
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy Z Fold5
- Galaxy Z Flip5
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Z Fold4
- Galaxy Z Flip4
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy A56 5G
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A26 5G
- Galaxy A17 5G
- Galaxy A17
- Galaxy A07
- Galaxy A06 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A25 5G
- Galaxy A16 5G
- Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A15 5G
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy A54 5G
- Galaxy A34 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
While the Galaxy S25 series will get it starting next week, One UI 8 for other flagship devices including the tablets, should roll out starting in October.
“One UI 8 recognizes the user’s context, offering personalized, proactive suggestions that support their unique daily routines. And as Galaxy AI becomes more intelligent, so does its commitment to protecting private data. One UI 8 combines advanced personalization tools with top-tier security features, anticipating user needs while keeping information safe,” the company said while describing what One UI 8 has to offer.
We have already taken a closer look at the software on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7 during their respective reviews.