Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed due Coronavirus crisis

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2020 3:40 pm

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed this information on his official account.

Xiaomi has announced that it is postponed the Indian launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 due to Coronavirus crisis in India. The smartphone was scheduled to launch in India on March 31. 

 

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed this information on his official account. The tweet read, “We, at #XiaomiIndia, are focusing our energy to support the nation in its fight against #COVID19. After careful deliberation, we've decided to postpone the launch of #Mi10 in India, which was scheduled for 31st March 2020. Thank you for your patience & cooperation.”

 

With this Xiaomi joins the list of smartphone manufacturers who have postponed the event due to Coronavirus impact in India. Realme and Vivo have revealed that they are suspending all the product launches due to Coronavirus outbreak. Vivo was set to launch Vivo V19, while Realme was scheduled to launch Realme Narzo series.

 

To recall, the company introduced Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China recently. Both the smartphones feature a similar set of specifications. The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.

 

The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

 

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Kodak 4K TV Review

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

This refigerator can make curd!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

