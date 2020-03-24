Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale postponed due Coronavirus pandemic

The company has confirmed that the sale is delayed due to multiple lockdowns.

Xiaomi has announced that it is delaying the first sale of its recently-launched Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone. The company has confirmed that the sale is delayed due to multiple lockdowns.

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain tweeted this information on his official channel. The tweet said, “Mi fans, due to recent state lockdowns, we will have to postpone the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date.” He further revealed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will still continue as per the schedule. The company has not revealed the exact date on which the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Both the devices are loaded with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system.