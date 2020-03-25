Coronavirus Impact: Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung and more shut down manufacturing in India

The list includes Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Xiaomi and more.

Smartphone manufacturers are shutting down their manufacturing plants in India due to Coronavirus lockdown. The list includes Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Xiaomi and more.

Samsung has revealed that it is shutting down its largest facility of manufacturing in Noida amidst Coronavirus concerns. Furthermore, the company has revealed that it has asked people in operations as well as in R&D to work from home until further notice.

Oppo and Vivo have also revealed that they will shut down their manufacturing plant and have stopped production at their respective Greater Noida factories. "The factories are shut till March 25...basis discussions with UP government officials, both Oppo and Vivo will take future steps," a person familiar with the matter told the Economics Times.

Furthermore, Apple’s manufacturing partners, Foxconn and Wistron, have temporarily closed their production facilities in India due to Coronavirus lockdown, reports Bloomberg. The report highlights that Foxconn is suspending operations until April 14. Both the players are key manufacturing partners to many smartphone manufacturers across the globe.

Realme has also revealed that its Make in India facility will be closed during the lockdown period as well. The brand has also announced that it is postponing the Realme Narzo launch event due to the lockdown and has advised its employees to work from home.

Moving on, Xiaomi has also announced that it is shutting down its Bengaluru plant. Furthermore, the brand has revealed that it is closing its corporate office, warehouse, service centre, Mi Home and more to abide the lockdown orders. Apart from this LG and Motorola has also announced that they are closing their respective manufacturing plants.