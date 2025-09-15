Qualcomm Confirms Another Name Change, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Coming This Month

Qualcomm renamed its flagship mobile chip’s model name last year for the second time, calling it the Snapdragon 8 Elite while everybody expected it to be called the 8 Gen 4. Now, the company is combining the two names, confirming that its next flagship mobile chip will be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

”It might look like we skipped generations, but the truth is simpler — and more powerful. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 marks the fifth generation of our premium 8-series platforms since we introduced our new single digit naming and visual identity. By aligning with Gen 5, we’re reinforcing its leadership position and simplifying how consumers understand our product roadmap,” the company said in a blog post. This effectively confirms that last year’s chip was indeed the 8 Gen 4.

The company doesn’t think of this as change in naming strategy, but calls it an “unprecedented moment in our roadmap.” “Snapdragon 8 Elite was introduced last year as a new tier within our premium lineup, marking unprecedented performance gains. As the first of its kind, it debuted as a standalone platform,” it added.

It further confirmed that “the “Elite” name is reserved for our most industry-leading products—those that push boundaries in capability, experience and innovation.” Qualcomm says that its next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite leads the charge, and is part of a broader roadmap. “You’ll see some upcoming mobile platforms adopt Gen 5 as well. Our naming helps consumers and OEMs alike understand where each product fits and when it makes its debut.”

Qualcomm’s annual Summit begins on September 23 where the company will debut its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The same Processor is expected to power the Galaxy S26 series, possibly under the name “Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.”