  • 20:59 Mar 12, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with Snapdragon 720G, NavIC support launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 2:00 pm

Latest News

The brand has introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones during the launch event.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest smartphones in the Redmi Note series. The brand has introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones during the launch event. 

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available for purchase from March 25 and it will be available from Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Mi.com and more. 

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available for purchase from Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi.com starting from March 17. 

 

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones are available in three colour options including Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. Both the phones are loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. 

 

Both the phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Both the devices are loaded with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. 

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. 

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro run on Android 10 with MIUI 11. The phones are backed by a 5020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 33W fast charging support, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 18W fast charging support. Both are the first smartphones from Redmi to come with NavIC navigation support. 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Redmi K30 Pro 5G launch set for March end

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite starts receiving Android 10 update

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to launch globally on March 27

Redmi 8 new MIUI 11 update brings camera and battery improvements

Xiaomi cancels Redmi Note series on-ground event due to Coronavirus

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T receive new OxygenOS update

Infinix S5 Pro first sale to be held tomorrow via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deliveries for pre-booked customers starts tomorrow in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies