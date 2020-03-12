Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with Snapdragon 720G, NavIC support launched in India

The brand has introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones during the launch event.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest smartphones in the Redmi Note series. The brand has introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones during the launch event.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available for purchase from March 25 and it will be available from Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Mi.com and more.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available for purchase from Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi.com starting from March 17.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones are available in three colour options including Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. Both the phones are loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Both the phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Both the devices are loaded with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro run on Android 10 with MIUI 11. The phones are backed by a 5020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 33W fast charging support, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 18W fast charging support. Both are the first smartphones from Redmi to come with NavIC navigation support.