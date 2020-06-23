Bharat Browser, Asus ROG Phone 3, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, OnePlus Z, Oppo Reno 3A and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From OnePlus Z to Oppo Reno 3A launch, here is our TMI Daily News Wrap.

Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 to be launched next month

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be launched next month. The company has released a poster on Weibo confirming that the ROG Phone 3 will go official in July but it has not announced any official launch date.

Advertisement







OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch teased by OnePlus CEO

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and co-founder Carl Pei both have teased the launch of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Both executives have posted teasers on Twitter along with the hashtag #NewBeginnings, possibly suggesting the debut of the new affordable OnePlus phone.

Oppo Reno 3A launched with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo has silently launched a new smartphone under its Reno series in the Japanese market known as the OPPO Reno3 A. The smartphone is priced at 39,800 Yen (approx. Rs 28,152) for its sole 6GB and 128GB model. It comes in Gradient white and Black colour variants.

Oppo A9 2020 price dropped in India

Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut of upto Rs 3,000 in India. The 4GB + 128GB variant is now selling at Rs 12,990 while the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the phone now retails at Rs 18,490. The 8GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 500 while the 4GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 3,000.

Key features

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 4025mAh

Operating System: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Realme 3 Pro receiving new update with charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme has now started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The phone is getting a new update via OTA for the month of June. The new software update brings June Android security patch along with other improvements.







WWDC 2020: Apple introduces iOS 14 with App Library and more

Apple has today announced the launch of its latest operating system for iPhones known as iOS 14. The latest OS comes with a host of interesting features and it is available to Apple Developer Programme members starting from today. The company has revealed that a public beta will be available next month, while the stable update will be rolled out in fall. The iOS 14 update is available for iPhone 6s and later models.

WWDC 2020: iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 announced

Apple has announced the launch of new versions of its iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 event. To start with iPadOS 14, the developer preview of iPadOS 14 is available to Apple Developer Program members starting today. The stable update will be rolled out this fall for iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Apple has revealed that watchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

WWDC 2020: macOS Big Sur announced, Apple silicon for Macs revealed

Apple has announced the launch of a new version for macOS Big Sur during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 event. The company has also introduced its new Apple silicon chipset for its Mac lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets Android 10 update

Samsung has started rolling out an Android 10 update to its older Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with the latest security patch and more. To recall, the tablet was launched with Android Oreo and it received Android Pie update in April last year. The update comes with version number T835XXU4CTF5 and it brings the latest June 2020 security patch.

Meet Bharat Browser: India's first launched browser

A Bengaluru-based startup has launched an Indian browser, ‘Bharat Browser’. Bharat Browser works seamlessly on the lowest cost Android Smartphone available in India. It is lightweight as it weighs just 8.2MB. It is available for download on the Google Play Store.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan extended till September

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan to September 20. The plan dubbed as Fibro 500GB is available across several BSNL circles in India. The telco earlier announced that the plan would be valid till June 22, however, this varies in some circles.

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 222 pack with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Jio has announced a new Rs 222 data pack offering annual VIP subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar service to select subscribers. Apart from offering free one year of Disney+ Hotsar VIP subscription, the Jio Rs 222 prepaid pack offers 15GB of total data that is valid until the base plan expires. This pack is now live only for subscribers who are subscribed to a Jio annual plan.